Latest On Horrific Bus Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 From New York Killed
We continue to learn more information about the horrific bus crash in the Hudson Valley that killed two educators and injured many students.
The crash happened Thursday on I-84 in Orange County
Long Island Community Deals With Tragedy In Orange County, New York
Read More: 15 College Students Saved From Hudson River In Upstate New York
Update On Injured Farmingdale, New York Students
The Farmingdale School District Superintendent announced that three of the five students who were in critical condition at Westchester County Medical Center have been upgraded to fair condition.
However, all five remain in the hospital. An update wasn't provided about the other two students in critical condition or the other injured students.
NTSB Is Investigating In Orange County
The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the bus crash. The NTSB is helping New York State Police and will be on the scene on I-84 in Orange County for five to seven days, officials say.
The NTSB will also conduct a toxicology test on the female bus driver and officials will also be looking into whether students were wearing seatbelts.