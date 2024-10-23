Largest Healthcare Settlement Off its Kind Impacts New York

A health insurance company that insures many New Yorkers just agreed to a $2.8 billion settlement.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will pay $2.8 billion to settle multiple antitrust claims.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Agrees To $2.8 Billion Settlement

Canva Canva loading...

The settlement is the largest settlement of its kind in the healthcare industry.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The settlement resolves a class action lawsuit made by hospital systems, physicians and other health providers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Blue Cross Blue Shield and 33 of its independent companies agreed to pay nearly $3 billion over the claims by hospital systems and healthcare providers, who say they were underpaid for reimbursements.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Wants To Put "Litigation Behind Us."

Canva Canva loading...

In a statement, obtained by Reuters, Blue Cross Blue Shield denied the allegations made in the settlement.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The company agreed to the settlement and confirmed making significant operational changes, including how it processes insurance claims, to "put years of litigation behind us."

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Nearly 30 hospitals in New York State recently earned near-failing grades for patient safety. See the full list below.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Keep Reading:

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.