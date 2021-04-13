Landmark Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After 41 Years

A "staple" in the Hudson Valley that has served customers for 41 years has officially closed.

Nardi's Italian Restaurant in Sullivan County which is also known as Frankie & Johnny's is closed for good after over 41 years in business.

"As of April 12, 2021, it is with a grateful heart the Nardi family is closing our doors to Frankie & Johnny's," a message says when you call the restaurant. "We would like to thank our customers and friends for 41 years of support. It was a pleasure to serve and be part of your lives for so long."

The Nardi family opened up Frankie & Johnny's Nardi's Italian Restaurant after leaving the Bronx, according to the eateries Facebook.

"As Mama Bastone’s and Mama Nardi’s recipes are passed on through the generations, we continue to bring them from their kitchens in Italy to serve to you," the restaurant states on Facebook. "Offering abundant portions, fresh ingredients and homemade recipes in a casual atmosphere, Nardi’s Italian Restaurant has become a staple in dining out in Sullivan County."

A reason for the closure wasn't given but owners say the pandemic taught them invaluable lessons.

"2020 taught us an invaluable lesson to be grateful for our health and to shift priorities. We are looking forward to starting our next chapter spending quality time with our family," the message adds when you call the restaurant.

