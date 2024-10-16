La Nina To Bring Wet, Cold Winter In New York After Massive Hurricanes

Weather officials say La Nina is to blame for more hurricanes this year. Now, it's going to impact the upcoming winter in New York.

This past summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted La Nina would cause above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year.

La Nina Caused More Hurricanes

Canva Canva loading...

"The above-normal prediction is based on projected La Niña activity in the Pacific, which weakens wind shear and enhances atmospheric instability, leading to optimal hurricane conditions," the NOAA stated in its prediction.

The 2024 Hurricane season started in June and lasts until November.

I don't have to tell you that it's been a terrible summer and fall for Hurricanes. Communities in the southeast continue to recover from recent hurricanes, Helene and Milton.

What Does La Nina Mean For The Winter In New York

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images loading...

So what does La Nina mean for the upcoming winter in New York?

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The National Weather Service says there's at least a 60 percent chance La Nina develops in the United States in November and latest through March.

Cool, Wet Weather For New York, Northeast

Forbes looked into the La Nina data from the National Weather Service and reports New Yorkers and our neighbors in the Northeast should prepare for a "cool, wet weather" with "above-average precipitation."

509662937 Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Increased Chance Of Snow During Nov-Jan

New York State has an " increased" chance of precipitation between November and January

The Farmer's Almanac also believes the upcoming New York winter will be "wet" and cold" thanks to La Nina.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Taking into account the effect La Niña has on the weather, along with our long-standing formula, we anticipate the winter of 2024-25 will be wet and cold for most locations," the Farmer's Almanac states in its Winter 2025 Extended Weather Forecast.

Canva Canva loading...

Cold Air Returns To New York

The cold air actually returned to New York and the Hudson Valley in October.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Hudson Valley residents waking up Wednesday morning noticed a chill in the air.

Rare Fall Freeze Warning Issued For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Canva Canva loading...

Most of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York are under its first Freeze Warning of the fall.

CLICK HERE to find out how long it lasts and what with freeze warning means.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

Keep Reading:

See the dates below for when New Yorkers can expect frost and the first snowfall.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm