You may recognize some of the faces at the new Krishna Kitchen in New Paltz from the Bliss Wellness Center and Bliss Kitchen in Newburgh, and the approach to this new location remains the same - helping people in the most holistic way possible.

The 5 Church Street New Paltz location, now home to Krishna Kitchen, is an ethical Indian restaurant that provides vegan, vegetarian and gluten free meals, and the family that owns and operates the restaurant, believes that their food has the power to heal and uplift.

According to Hari Raval, owner,

We have been running Bliss kitchen & the wellness center for the past 6 years and we have always been on the lookout to expand. During the summer of 2020 we were invited to join the Farmer's Market in New Paltz. What can we say? New Paltz was love at first sight: the atmosphere, the community and the positive reciprocation from everyone we met. Our cuisine seemed to fit right in and soon we were on a mission to find a permanent outlet.

They just had their soft opening at the end of May, and are now open Wednesday through Sunday from 2pm to 8pm, with hopes of expanding their hours in July.

Hari explained that he couldn't have brought Krishna Kitchen to New Paltz without the help of his parents, and 2 closest friends. His father, a pediatrician, always had a vision for serving the community with all natural and accessible meals, and that is what inspired them to open Bliss Kitchen back in 2014, and now Krishna Kitchen in 2021.

I grew up in a traditional Indian extended family with my uncles, aunts, grand parents, and cousins all in the same house. This experience taught me early on that it’s not all about me. It also cultivated my desire to serve and be a part of a community and it’s that village like family atmosphere that we are humbly attempting to bring to the New Paltz Community.

As for the restaurant itself, Hari's close friend Shyama is a visual artist from Moldova and designed the interior, painted the motifs, and curated an excellent guest experience. The other friend he referenced as being a large part of Krishna Kitchen's success, Prema, is a concert jazz pianist, so when he’s not tightening our operations, you’ll find him at the piano serenading everyone around.

For more info about Krishna Kitchen, you can check out their Instagram, or Facebook page here.