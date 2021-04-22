What better way to celebrate Earth Day 2021 than visiting a brand new and noteworthy donut shop in the Hudson Valley?

If you have a sweet tooth, but also follow a vegan diet, let us introduce you to Peaceful Provisions. The 100% vegan donut company is " a family, minority and women-owned artisan doughnut shop specializing in small-batch and scratch-made doughnuts" according to their website. They add:

"We take great pride in making mindfully and compassionately crafted doughnuts and treats for our family, friends, customers and ourselves.

Peaceful Provisions may sound familiar, they've had locations in Peekskill and Croton and have quite the following on Instagram with over 30,000 followers.

It's Dutchess County's turn to get in on the deliciousness.

On Instagram, Peaceful Provisions announced their soft opening on Thursday, April 22nd, which coincides with Earth Day! They will be opened at their Beacon store from 8 am until 3 pm or until their donuts are sold out.

You can find Peaceful Provisions at 383 Main Street in Beacon.

The bakers behind these mouthwatering, vegan, donuts are passionate about their baking process. Here's how Peaceful Provisions explains its dedication to being a 100% vegan facility:

You will never find animal products, bone char ingredients, hydrogenated oils, trans fat, GMO ingredients, palm oil, artificial flavors or synthetic coloring in our products. We use many organic ingredients such as organic coconut based non-dairy butter, chocolate chips and cocoa powder. We also use unbleached and unbromated flour, aluminum-free baking powder and fair trade chocolate chips and cocoa powder in our products.

If you're looking to get into baking, Peaceful Provisions is looking to hire for several different positions, from Pastry Assistant to Customer Service Specialist.

To keep up with their soft-opening day info, follow along on Instagram.

