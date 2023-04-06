Maybe it is because I am a big wine fan and I have a passion for the earth but the idea of completing a wine trail in honor of earth day just sounds like great Spring fun.

The Hudson Valley is known for its wineries, almost all of them are a destination for people visiting the area. They are also places where we locals enjoy kicking back with friends and taking in the scenery. Sometimes it is fun to be a tourist for a day. After all, we live in the most amazing place.

Shawangunk Wine Trail Earth Day Wine Tasting Event in the Hudson Valley

Shawangunk Wine Trail via Facebook Shawangunk Wine Trail via Facebook loading...

People come from all over to take in everything that the Hudson Valley has to offer and that often includes a hike and then a glass of wine. The Shawangunk Wine Trail has put together some Spring fun for April 22 and 23, 2023. They have organized the first-ever Earth Day at the Wineries.

SEE Also: Hudson Valley Cocktail Spots

As you know Earth Day is celebrated to draw attention to things we need to keep in mind when it comes to our planet. Visit Earthday.org for information. They have been growing the movement since 1970 and they actually would love it if every day could be Earth Day.

Shawangunk Wine Trail via Facebook Shawangunk Wine Trail via Facebook loading...

So how you can celebrate Earth Day with wines of the Hudson Valley by picking one of three Itineraries and heading out on a mini wine trail of your choice. Each of the planned Itineries will give you an opportunity to sample wine and plant a tree. The Shawangunk Wine Trail has arranged it so that at each stop, 4 in all you will receive a specialty tasting. You will also receive a white spruce tree sapling to plant and a souvenir glass with a wine charm to commemorate the day.

SEE Also: Find Out Where to Take Your Unwanted Junk

The itineraries were planned to include short driving times between the participating wineries. They do encourage a designated driver who gets a free ticket, and a non-alcoholic drink at each winery. You do have to register in advance and they do expect this to sell well so don't wait to get tickets. To order tickets click here and select Add on when ordering for your DD.

Shawangunk Wine Trail via Facebook Shawangunk Wine Trail via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Choose an Itinerary for you and your friends to enjoy

Wine Trail #1 via Google Wine Trail #1 via Google loading...

Shawangunk Wine Trail Earth Day Itinerary # 1

Applewood Winery

Brotherhood, America's Oldest Winery

Clearview Vineyard and Winery

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery

Wine Trail #2 via Google Wine Trail #2 via Google loading...

Shawangunk Wine Trail Earth Day Itinerary #2

Angry Orchard

Baldwin Vineyards

Robibero Winery

Whitecliff Vineyard

Wine Trail #3 via Google Wine Trail #3 via Google loading...

Shawangunk Wine Trail Earth Day Itinerary #3

Benmarl Winery and Vineyard

City Winery Hudson Valley

Magnanini Winery & Restaurant

Quartz Rock Vineyard

Next Up A Cocktail Crawl to Some of These Hudson Valley Hot Spots

Hudson Valley Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Check out all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point, and Cornwall.

Enjoy Hudson Valley BBQ at its Best