Wonderful Way to Celebrate Earth Day that Includes Wine
Maybe it is because I am a big wine fan and I have a passion for the earth but the idea of completing a wine trail in honor of earth day just sounds like great Spring fun.
The Hudson Valley is known for its wineries, almost all of them are a destination for people visiting the area. They are also places where we locals enjoy kicking back with friends and taking in the scenery. Sometimes it is fun to be a tourist for a day. After all, we live in the most amazing place.
Shawangunk Wine Trail Earth Day Wine Tasting Event in the Hudson Valley
People come from all over to take in everything that the Hudson Valley has to offer and that often includes a hike and then a glass of wine. The Shawangunk Wine Trail has put together some Spring fun for April 22 and 23, 2023. They have organized the first-ever Earth Day at the Wineries.
As you know Earth Day is celebrated to draw attention to things we need to keep in mind when it comes to our planet. Visit Earthday.org for information. They have been growing the movement since 1970 and they actually would love it if every day could be Earth Day.
So how you can celebrate Earth Day with wines of the Hudson Valley by picking one of three Itineraries and heading out on a mini wine trail of your choice. Each of the planned Itineries will give you an opportunity to sample wine and plant a tree. The Shawangunk Wine Trail has arranged it so that at each stop, 4 in all you will receive a specialty tasting. You will also receive a white spruce tree sapling to plant and a souvenir glass with a wine charm to commemorate the day.
The itineraries were planned to include short driving times between the participating wineries. They do encourage a designated driver who gets a free ticket, and a non-alcoholic drink at each winery. You do have to register in advance and they do expect this to sell well so don't wait to get tickets. To order tickets click here and select Add on when ordering for your DD.
Choose an Itinerary for you and your friends to enjoy
Shawangunk Wine Trail Earth Day Itinerary # 1
Brotherhood, America's Oldest Winery
Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery