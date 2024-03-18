Key Parts Of New York State Seeing Green, Here’s Why

Some think "it's not easy being green." But historic parts of New York State easily pulled it off.

I guess it's easier being green if you're not a talking turtle. Yes, of course, my above reference was about Kermit the Frog. I guess it's not "easy being Cheesy" either.

New York State Landmarks Lit Up Green

Actress Torrey DeVitto, On Behalf Of The Hope & Grace Initiative, Lights The Empire State Building Green In Honor Of Mental Health Awareness Craig Barritt/Getty Images loading...

Did you notice landmarks across the Hudson Valley and New York State lit up in green? If you did and you knew what day it was, it was probably easy to figure out why.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced many state landmarks would be turn green, including:

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

1 World Trade Center

Empire State Plaza

Albany International Airport Gateway

Kosciuszko Bridge

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

NYC's One World Trade Illuminated In Green In Support Of Paris Climate Accord Getty Images loading...

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

New York State Landmarks Lit Green To Honor St. Patrick's Day.

Of course, the landmarks were lit green on March 17 to St. Patrick's Day.

"As the highest-ranking Irish-American elected official in New York State, I am proud to honor the contributions Irish-American New Yorkers have made to our State and to our nation," Governor Hochul said in a press release. "I wish the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers celebrating a very safe and happy St. Patrick's Day.”

