Key Parts Of New York State Seeing Green, Here’s Why
Some think "it's not easy being green." But historic parts of New York State easily pulled it off.
I guess it's easier being green if you're not a talking turtle. Yes, of course, my above reference was about Kermit the Frog. I guess it's not "easy being Cheesy" either.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
New York State Landmarks Lit Up Green
Did you notice landmarks across the Hudson Valley and New York State lit up in green? If you did and you knew what day it was, it was probably easy to figure out why.
On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced many state landmarks would be turn green, including:
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
- 1 World Trade Center
- Empire State Plaza
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
New York State Landmarks Lit Green To Honor St. Patrick's Day.
Of course, the landmarks were lit green on March 17 to St. Patrick's Day.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
"As the highest-ranking Irish-American elected official in New York State, I am proud to honor the contributions Irish-American New Yorkers have made to our State and to our nation," Governor Hochul said in a press release. "I wish the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers celebrating a very safe and happy St. Patrick's Day.”
The Ultimate Guide to 32 Of the Best Upstate New York Irish Pubs
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio