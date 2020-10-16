Keegan Ales to Host UCSPCA’s Barktoberfest this Sunday

If you are planning to go to the Ulster County SPCA's Barktoberfest you better get you and your FUR-date a ticket soon because they are going fast. This event is expected to sell out.

Grab you furry friend for a fall festival made for you and your canine partner. Barktoberfest is this Sunday (October 18th) at Keegan Ales located at 20 Saint James Street in Kingston. Come out and celebrate fall with Beer and Dogs. Ticket are limited and will include live music, made-to-order wood fire pizza and a refreshing variety of beer.

There will also be Halloween photos, raffles and the best part a bone bar for the dogs. This event only has 45 tickets total to ensure social distancing and they are going fast. Your ticket will include all you can eat pizza made-to-order and one drink (beer, wine or soda). There will drinks available for purchase. You can also take home a spooky picture of your pet for just $5 with the Halloween pets photos. Tickets and photo all benefit the Ulster County SPCA.

The Ulster County SPCA located at 20 Weidy Blvd in Kingston is hoping you can come to Keegan Ales this Sunday but they are also hoping that you can support them throughout the year. They have all kinds of opportunities for you to participate in that will help the animals at the shelter while they wait to find their forever home. You can find out more by visiting the UCSPCA's Facebook Page or going online to UCSPCA.org. You can also reach them by phone at 845-331-5377.