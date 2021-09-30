Memorial Concert for Beloved Hudson Valley Musician Rescheduled

Finally we are going to say our goodbyes to beloved Hudson Valley musician Joe Beesmer in a way that would make him proud. With music. If you knew Joe, you know that music was a huge part of his life. You also know that he was talented, kind, and well loved by everybody who met him.

Joe passed away unexpectedly in February, right in the middle of the global pandemic. Everyone wanted to pay their respects and honor Joe in some way, but there were so many restrictions in place that it wasn’t possible. So a big memorial concert was planned for September. It was being planned for months with tons of musicians and friends volunteering their music, their time, and their potluck dishes. Well, with September came the delta variant and high covid numbers and the concert had to be postponed. Now it’s been rescheduled.

On Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1PM - 6PM, head to Keegan Ales on St. James Street in Kingston for a great day of music and memories to honor Joe Beesmer. Uncle Funk, one of the Hudson Valley’s best bands, will be playing and there is no cover charge. Uncle Funk includes some big name players like Tony and Pete Levin, Jimmy and Joey Eppard, Jerry Marotta, Bobby Messano and Howie Brown. Plus, the O+ Festival is happening in Kingston, so there will be plenty of things going on throughout the city.

Joe was a great guy who deserves the best, and finally it’s happening. Come on out on Oct. 10 and share some great music, great friends, great memories.

