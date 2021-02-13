Get Your Face Licked For Charity This Valentine’s Day

Ok, so it might not be politically correct for me to suggest you get your face licked in this 2021 time of Covid pandemic, but what if it will be puppies, not people, that would be giving you the "kisses?" Or what are known as puppy kisses?

Let's be clear, puppies is a broad definition of dog. The dog coming to see your Valentine will be one of the many sweethearts that are up for adoption at the Ulster County SPCA.

Here is how you can get one of these 'PuppyGram's" from the UCSPCA.

First you need to go to the UCSPCA website to book this, because there are only a certain amount of them available.

What will your Valentine get? They will get a backpack, with candy, and stuffed dog animal, and if your Valentine agrees, lots of doggie kisses! The PuppyGrams will be delivered on February 12 and cost $60 each. Inside the backpack will also be a box of chocolate truffles courtesy of one of our favorite places, Kingston Candy Bar.

Just a note, the Puppy Gram deliveries will only be able to take place between 9am and 3pm and be limited to a certain geographic area. Could this possibly be the cutest gift you have ever given (or recieved) for Valentine's Day? Plus, the money from each Puppy Gram goes right back to the shelter.

Should you have any questions about the PuppyGram, including "delivery area" you can visit the UCSPCA website or email marketingcoordinator@ucspca.org.