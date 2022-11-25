Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul

Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect.

There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.

New York State Parks The newly planned entrance for Jones Beach Theater (New York State Parks) loading...

Jones Beach Theater Improvement Project

It was recently announced that a "multi-million dollar" improvement project from ticket and concert promotion company Live Nation will be coming to Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. The plan will cover almost every aspect of the venue, including some absolutely necessary additions and changes. Here are some highlights and artist renderings of the plans.

New York State Parks Plans include an upgraded concourse and additional bathrooms (New York State Parks) loading...

New Improvements Coming to Jones Beach Theater

The top three issues that are on the agenda are entrance gate access, bathrooms, and flooding. Improvement plans include a new venue entrance, a total bathroom remodel, including increasing bathroom capacity by 20 percent, and constructing a new seawall to guard against flooding (Jones Beach Theater faithful will remember the "charm" of the pit area filling up with seawater during high tide). And that's just the beginning.

New York State Parks New York State Parks loading...

Upgrades to Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY

More concession stands, as well as solar-powered lighting and new seats on the upper-level are also part of the plan. Jones Beach Theater is unique in the fact that it's located in a New York State Park, and the project is part of Live Nation's decades-long partnership with the parks department.

Get our free mobile app

While the Jones Beach improvements are much-needed, this project won't be completed overnight. The current timeline has a planned completion date of 2027. Until then, check out some other gorgeous New York theaters to visit below.

Take a Look At These Upstate New York Eye-Popping Theater Halls These are some of the most glamourous and astoundingly beautiful theaters in all of Upstate New York. Running from Troy to Buffalo, these magnificent 100 year old landmarks were once referred to as New York's "String of Pearls." Have you been to any of these theaters?