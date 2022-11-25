Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul
Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect.
There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
Jones Beach Theater Improvement Project
It was recently announced that a "multi-million dollar" improvement project from ticket and concert promotion company Live Nation will be coming to Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. The plan will cover almost every aspect of the venue, including some absolutely necessary additions and changes. Here are some highlights and artist renderings of the plans.
New Improvements Coming to Jones Beach Theater
The top three issues that are on the agenda are entrance gate access, bathrooms, and flooding. Improvement plans include a new venue entrance, a total bathroom remodel, including increasing bathroom capacity by 20 percent, and constructing a new seawall to guard against flooding (Jones Beach Theater faithful will remember the "charm" of the pit area filling up with seawater during high tide). And that's just the beginning.
Upgrades to Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY
More concession stands, as well as solar-powered lighting and new seats on the upper-level are also part of the plan. Jones Beach Theater is unique in the fact that it's located in a New York State Park, and the project is part of Live Nation's decades-long partnership with the parks department.
While the Jones Beach improvements are much-needed, this project won't be completed overnight. The current timeline has a planned completion date of 2027. Until then, check out some other gorgeous New York theaters to visit below.