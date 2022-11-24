If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County.

As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.

The folks at Orange County Tourism have extended an invitation to anyone in the Hudson Valley that's looking to get a real tree this year to do it in Orange County.

"Let Orange County, N.Y., be where your holiday season begins!"

That's what Orange County Tourism & Film Director Amanda Dana said recently. If you want to cut your own or pick from a wide variety of freshly cut trees, the farms in Orange County are the place to do it! "Wander among the trees and cut your own, or choose a freshly cut tree. While you’re here, shop for wreaths, decorations, farm-crafted goodies, and unique gifts for everyone." Dana said.

Places to Get a Christmas Tree in Orange County

Orange County Tourism shared 6 of the many popular Christmas tree farms in Orange County, N.Y. including:

Emmerich Tree Farm, located at 101 Sleepy Valley Road, Warwick offers guests the chance to choose from 12 varieties of spruce, fir, and pine, then browse the wreaths and unique holiday décor and gifts. Reservations are required. They are open weekends through Dec. 11.

Manza Family Farm, located at 730 Route 211, Montgomery gives guests the opportunity to choose from a large selection of freshly cut Douglas, Fraser, and Turkish fir trees, up to 12 feet tall. They also offer many options for Christmas decor including wreaths and more. Santa Claus greets visitors Friday, Nov. 26, and weekends through Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. They are open daily, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Rocky Bar Farms, located at 52 Rocky Bar Road, Westtown. Guests can choose and cut their own Douglas fir, white spruce, or blue spruce and shop for wreaths and decorations. They are open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends from Nov. 26 through Dec. 11.

Stone Oak Tree Farm, located at 207 Stony Bar Road, Slate Hill. They offer more than eight acres of trees to find the one that’s perfect for you and the family. They also offer handmade wreaths, homemade cookies, and much more. They are open weekends after Thanksgiving through Christmas, 10 a.m. - dusk.

Sumner’s Wintergreen Tree Farm, located at 123 Brola Road, Middletown. Guests can choose and cut trees from the farm’s best selections including Fraser firs and Concolor firs. They are open Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wright Family Farm, located at 329 Kings Highway, Warwick offers guests the opportunity to choose from a premium selection of fresh-cut Fraser fir and Balsam fir trees, from tabletop size to 12 feet tall. Christmas tree season begins Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

