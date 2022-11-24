Crazy Videos Of Deep Frying a Turkey Gone Wrong

Turkey Day is almost here and someone will be in charge of cooking that bird. I just hope it is none of these people.

Thanksgiving day wouldn't be complete without mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, stuffing and of course turkey. Cooking a turkey isn't an easy task. It takes several hours to prepare and cook. Deep frying a turkey is one of the fastest ways to cook one. It only takes about 3 to 4 minutes per pound.

It's also one of the most dangerous ways to cook one. An open flame and hot oil are two things that will never go well together.

If you're deep frying your turkey this year be careful and take a look at this videos and learn what not to do.