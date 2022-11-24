5 Fantastic NY Turkey Facts Just In Time For Thanksgiving

There's a lot to learn about one of the strangest birds in North America before most of us gather around the table to eat one. Here are five turkey facts that are perfect to bust out during a lull in conversation at your Thanksgiving celebration.

1. Turkeys: The Cheetahs of the Sky?

In a recent Facebook post, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) shared just how speedy these rotund birds can actually be. While not a consistent speed, turkeys have been clocked at up to 50 mph when flying in short bursts. Watch out, Usain Bolt.

2. Turkeys are Related to Michael Phelps

Well, they're at least brothers from another mother (and father). While we usually see turkeys waddling around or flying in their short, quick bursts, turkeys can also be aquatic. Their feet aren't webbed, but they can swim in a pinch.

3. Turkeys are Hide and Seek Champions

There's a reason why turkey hunters are so camouflaged-obsessed. While their brain may be tiny, turkeys have an excellent sense of sight and hearing. Patience is key if you're hunting the big bird, and if you're the one hiding... good luck!

4. Turkeys Have an Enormous Family Tree

As a species in New York, turkeys have had an amazing few decades. In the 1970s, their numbers in the Empire State were roughly 30,000. In 2022 the number has grown to more than 180,000, and that's only counting wild turkeys. That would be one massive family reunion.

5. Move Over Elmer Fudd... Turkey's are Here!

Even though turkeys are prey to many animals, they're also hunters themselves. They NYS DEC shared that when they're on the prowl, turkeys can locate food like acorns or seeds under almost a half-foot of snow. Bunnies (including the famous one hunted by Elmer Fudd) are safe, though.

Now that you're armed with five new facts, there should be no worries that you'll be at a loss for small talk this for Thanksgiving. Check out some non-traditional options to add to your holiday below.

