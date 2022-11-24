Win Some Huge Holiday Cash at These Catskill Christmas Events
These Catskills events can sure add a little extra jingle jangle to your pockets. Resorts World Catskills just announced their December giveaways, contests, and entertainment lineup. So, if you've been looking for some fun to frolic through the holiday season, you may want to add Resorts World Catskill to your places to hit up.
Second Chance Cadillac Escalade Giveaway
Drawing will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 11:00 p.m. You can earn entries all month long up until December 17 at 10:45 p.m. First place winners receive a 2022 Cadillac Escalade while Second through fifth places receive Sunoco Gas Cards.
Dashing Through the Dough
Play at your favorite slot machine for a chance to have the Surprize Patrol select you as a lucky winner each hour to win great prizes up to a $500 Visa gift card! The promotion runs Fridays and Saturdays throughout December from 5 pm to 10 pm (excluding December 24th and December 31st)
$25,000 Winner Wonderland Kiosk Game
Here's a special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day promotion: Swipe once per-day at any promotional kiosk for your chance to win your share of $25,000 in Free Slot Play.
New Year’s Eve Giveaway
On New Year’s Eve, three winners will be selected every hour between 6:30 pm and 11:30 pm to win $230 Free Slot Play! Celebrate 2023 at 1:00 a.m. with your chance to win $23,000 cash!
Resorts World Catskills December Entertainment:
- 12/2: Dali Blu Band
- 12/3: Down2earth Band
- 12/3: DJ Justin
- 12/9: DJ Kev Watson
- 12/10: Ladies of the 80’s
- 12/10: DJ Dukes
- 12/16: Jason Wicks Band
- 12/17: The Larry Stevens Band
- 12/17: DJ Rey
- 12/23: Rock This Town – Christmas Show
- 12/30: The Other Band
- 12/31: NYE at Bar 360 with Verdict!
- 12/31: NYE AT BAR 360 WITH DJ ANDRE!
Visit here for more on Resorts World Catskills.