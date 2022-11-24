We say it all the time, how lucky are we to live in the Hudson Valley. The breathtaking views in every direction, plenty of things, both family friendly and adult-oriented to keep everyone busy, and close enough to NYC to escape for a day trip. We are also very lucky to have some of the best farms and locally sourced foods, too. As you prepare your holiday gift lists and begin thinking about who is getting what this year, why not consider a taste of NY, or better yet, a taste of the Hudson Valley as a unique gift this year.

What Are Taste NY Stores Across New York State?

If you're like me, you've seen the signs for these shops while you're driving in and around NY state. I always pass the one in the median of the Taconic at Todd Hill, and there's several signs on the New York State thruway at rest stop areas. We're talking the 'Taste NY' shops, stands, and programs.

With nearly 70 locations statewide, the Taste NY shops have a unique homegrown inventory of NY based goods and products. Things like jams and jellies, honey, ciders and brews, even clothing, beauty products and household goods too. These are just to list a few of the things you might find at one of their stores or stands. According to their website:

Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships.

Something I found to be pretty exciting when it comes to the Taste NY program, is that NY based businesses have the ability to sign up to be part of the program or feature products. More information about this option can be found here.

So Where Can I Shop Taste NY Locally?

Here in the Hudson Valley we have access to quite a few Taste NY shops, as mentioned before at Todd Hill on the Taconic State Parkway in Poughkeepsie, Bear Mountain State Park in Rockland County, Woodbury Commons in the Market Hall, Olana State Historic Site in Hudson.

Hudson Valley service area locations include Malden, Modena, Plattekill, Sloatsburg, and Ulster. There are also a few stores/stands in Westchester, and plenty to pick from north of us heading towards Albany as well.

I don't know about you, but I'm picturing a homemade gift basket of all sorts of NY sourced goodies making the perfect gift for someone this holiday season!

