Season Of Giving: Here’s How To Give Back In The Hudson Valley

Tis the season of giving!

Whether it's giving to your friends or family, homeless pets and animals, there's always something or someone that could use some extra help. It could even be a stranger that's in need of assistance as well. We can do our best to help out.

It seems that during this time, people tend to slow down and show more compassion and love for others. It's the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas that feels like faith in humanity is restored and we can peacefully coexist.

Whether it's making a donation, volunteering your time or simply raising the spirits and spreading cheer throughout the Hudson Valley, a little bit can go a long way. If you aren't sure of where to start, here are some easy ways to give back to Hudson Valley organizations.

Let's Give Back To The Hudson Valley This Holiday Season

Animals

Canva Canva loading...

AnimalKind

721 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534



AnimalKind rescues abandoned, homeless, abused and injured cats. They work to safely place cats in loving homes, providing low or no cost veterinary care to all cats and helping pet owners to make sure that they have what they need.

Bella Acres Farm Sanctuary

Plains Road, Walden, NY

Canva Canva loading...

Bella Acres Farm Sanctuary feeds every mouth. From goats to chickens, injured cats and rescued dogs, they certainly have their hands full. Montgomery Animal Control Officer Anne Ilkiw, works along side the founder to provide shelter, safety and assistance to rescued animals. They are currently a work in progress.

Guardian Angel Cat Rescue

Poughkeepsie, NY

Guardian Angel Cat Rescue is a non-profit organization that assists in feeding feral cat colonies. They hope to reduce the feline population and educating the community on the importance or spaying and neutering our feline friends.

Helpers With Heart

Goshen Turnpike, Scotchtown, NY 10941

Helpers With Heart hopes to improve the lives of animals and people through advocacy, education, and support. They also give aid and support to groups who offer their services to homeless animals and people.

Town & Country K9 ResQ LTD

P.O. Box 338, Poughquag, NY, United States, New York

Town & Country K9 ResQ is a charitable organization who takes pride in finding permanent and loving homes for adoptable pets currently in shelters, fosters and training programs. They also take pride in helping pets and their owners stay together through hard times.

People

Canva Canva loading...

Family of Woodstock

Woodstock and Kingston, NY

Family of Woodstock provides shelters, food pantries, hotline services, counseling and more to the community and those in need. They provide a caring and respectful environment and assist with finding solutions for those who need care.

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

195 Hudson St, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY 12520



Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is a non-profit organization that intends to end hunger and prevent food waste. They increase the awareness of those who are in hunger and poverty and want to make sure that products are available to those in need.

Nature Preservation

Canva Canva loading...

Historic Hudson Valley (HHV)

Tarrytown, NY

Historic Hudson Valley (HHV) is a not-for-profit education organization. They expand the knowledge of historic landmarks that have national significance here in the Hudson Valley.

Scenic Hudson

85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 300, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Scenic Hudson has intended to help preserve farms and land here in the Hudson Valley. With the intention of creating parks that also connected people to Hudson River, they also set out to fight any threats against natural resources.

What Hudson Valley organization stands out to you? Will you make a donation in honor of the season of giving? Share with us below.

2022 Holiday Happenings in the Hudson Valley It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the Hudson Valley is the perfect place to be! From beautifully decorated mansions to illuminated light shows, gather friends and family to check out some great holiday festivities. Join the fun, get to make memories and even more traditions. Check out this guide for what is happening this winter in the Hudson Valley.