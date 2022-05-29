She's starring in one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year and her beginning started right here in the Hudson Valley.

Many people have been looking forward to the new 'Top Gun: Maverick' movie that just went into theaters and fans of the original 'Top Gun' have been ready to see what happens next in the new film. Of course, the movie has HUGE stars in it like Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and a beautiful actress who actually got her start right here in our area.

The Royal Film Performance & UK Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" Getty Images for Paramount Pictu loading...

Lights, camera, action, Hudson Valley:

"Top Gun: Maverick" New York Special Screening Getty Images for Paramount Pictu loading...

Actress Jennifer Connelly who stars in the new movie was born in Cairo, New York in the Catskill Mountains. According to sources, her father was a clothing manufacturer and her mother was an antique dealer, which seems very fitting for the area. Connelly's family did eventually move to the city but it was reported that they moved to Woodstock due to her father's asthma and to try to escape the city smog. The family did eventually move back to Brooklyn Heights, but how cool is it that she spent some of her young life here!

More movie roles:

Connelly has starred in other big movies and has gone on to have a very successful acting career. Some of the films she's been in are:

'Labyrinth'

'Requiem for a Dream'

'He's Just Not That Into You'

'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Congrats Jennifer on landing this amazing role and we will definitely be following your career, we hope to see you back in the Hudson Valley soon.

