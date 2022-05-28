Should a New York State Death Be Reported to a Medical Examiner?
Ok, this just might seem to be a bit morbid, but think about it, what and when do you call a medical examiner? When do you report a death, or even how do you go about doing this?
I will attest to watching way too many cold case and FBI reality tv shows, but it gets me thinking. What do you do? You come home and a loved one is no longer alive? Is that when you call the medical examiner?
So, when do you report a death to a medical examiner in New York State?
If you are in a situation where you walk in and find a deceased person, odds are that the first person you call is not going to be a ME (medical examiner). Your first call should probably be to the cops. Should you ever need to call a medical examiner, you will need a few things.
What do you need to tell a Medical Examiner in New York State?
First and foremost, remain calm. The person who has been assigned to collect information on behalf of the Medical Examiner will need the following information:
- Name of the deceased, Date of birth,
- Gender, Ethnicity, Home address
- Next of kin, Date and time of death
- Medical history, Circumstances of death
Will the Medical Examiner then do an investigation?
Depending on where the deceased was declared deceased, yes and no. If they passed in a hospital, or if they passed at another location, the determination will be made on a case by case basis.
Another random tip, when you get a copy of the death certificate, get at least 10 copies, as you will need them as proof for insurance, and for financial and government reasons.