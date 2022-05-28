Ok, this just might seem to be a bit morbid, but think about it, what and when do you call a medical examiner? When do you report a death, or even how do you go about doing this?

I will attest to watching way too many cold case and FBI reality tv shows, but it gets me thinking. What do you do? You come home and a loved one is no longer alive? Is that when you call the medical examiner?

So, when do you report a death to a medical examiner in New York State?

Photo by Piron Guillaume on Unsplash Photo by Piron Guillaume on Unsplash loading...

If you are in a situation where you walk in and find a deceased person, odds are that the first person you call is not going to be a ME (medical examiner). Your first call should probably be to the cops. Should you ever need to call a medical examiner, you will need a few things.

What do you need to tell a Medical Examiner in New York State?

Spain Extends Stricter Coronavirus Lockdown As Death Toll Continues To Rise Getty Images loading...

First and foremost, remain calm. The person who has been assigned to collect information on behalf of the Medical Examiner will need the following information:

Name of the deceased, Date of birth,

Gender, Ethnicity, Home address

Next of kin, Date and time of death

Medical history, Circumstances of death

Will the Medical Examiner then do an investigation?

Austria Sees Number Of Covid-19 Deaths Continue To Climb, But Rate Is Slowing Getty Images loading...

Depending on where the deceased was declared deceased, yes and no. If they passed in a hospital, or if they passed at another location, the determination will be made on a case by case basis.

Another random tip, when you get a copy of the death certificate, get at least 10 copies, as you will need them as proof for insurance, and for financial and government reasons.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.