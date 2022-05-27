This video is making me want to run down to New Paltz immediately and get one of these burgers. Have you been to this place yet? One of the biggest food reviewers on the internet loves it.

We all know that Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports has the Monopoly on reviewing pizza. New Yorkers love to tune in to see how many points their local pizza shop gets. Portnoy may have a lock on pizza but another social media star has everything else.

If you have an Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok account and you've ever liked a tag about food, then you probably recognize the food critic who goes by Cugine or @Meals_by_cug.

His video reviews gather hundreds of thousands of views. Cug delivers the reviews with a thick Italian accent and usually uses colorful language. Cug has over half a million followers on Instagram. The food reviewer actually made a stop in New Paltz, New York last year.

Cug made a stop at the Burger Box and he was impressed.

I think he is a fan and quite frankly I am drooling. The Burger Box opens at noon and is located at 125 Main Street.

Maybe we can get him back in the Hudson Valley to try some other restaurants. What places do you think he should hit up next?