There are some great parks throughout the Hudson Valley that will make a great setting for your family BBQ's.

Memorial Day weekend is approaching, and it is the official kickoff to summer here in the Hudson Valley. Many families will be out all summer with friends, having get togethers and firing up the grill, cooking up burgers and hot dogs, and more. I remember as a kid growing up in Carmel, NY and having fun times at Putnam Park going to bbq's with family on weekends and swimming in the lake there.

5 Great Hudson Valley Parks For Family BBQ's This Summer

Bowdoin Park

Bowdoin Park is a beautiful 301 acre park located on the banks of the Hudson River off Sheafe Rd, in Wappingers Falls with scenic views. The park has many pavilions along with picnic tables and bbq grills. Plus a playground area, soccer fields, two softball fields, and a sand volleyball court. Many a fun time has been had in this park over the years.

Waryas Park

Waryas Park on the Poughkeepsie waterfront offers one of the best views of the Hudson River and the Mid Hudson Bridge and the Walkway over the Hudson. You'll also find a pavilion, bbq grills and picnic tables available on the premises.

Riverfront Green Park

Riverfront Green Park in Peekskill is a park truly designed for families with great views and a huge pavilion complete with bbq grills. You can picnic by the water and there is also a play area for kids.

Plum Point Park

Plum Point Park is a 103 acre park located in New Windsor has bbq grills and although signs say no swimming, people apparently still do according to one review on Google. The park boasts spectacular views and offers boating, fishing and hiking.

Bear Mountain State Park

Bear Mountain State Park in Bear Mountain has spectacular views with picnic tables and bbq grills. Plus lake and river fishing access, a swimming pool, hiking and biking along with a museum and zoo!

Well there ya have it. 5 great Hudson Valley area parks that you'll be able to visit with family and bbq at this summer. So fire up the grill and make some memories. Have fun and be safe!