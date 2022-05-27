Hawk on Hawk Action: Celebrity Spotted at Hudson Valley Business

When was the last time that you spotted a celebrity in the Hudson Valley? I'm shocked that I have never come across one before.

In 2021, Amy Schumer and Michael Cera were seen at Rail Explorers in Phoenicia. Woody Harrelson was spotted at Pat Tarsio Lanes in Newburgh.

Ben Stiller was hanging out with the City of Beacon police officers and Post Malone was seen taking pictures with fans at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Poughkeepsie.

These pictures are priceless.

Recently, a celebrity was spotted at a local business in Orange County, NY.

For a change, this celebrity was not hanging out with local police officers, posing with fans at a restaurant, or even showing off their best bowling skills. Instead, this Hollywood actor was getting some hawk on hawk action.

Falconry Excursions of Goshen, NY posted a picture of this famous celebrity.

A very lucky bird was able to hang out with one of Hollywood's biggest celebrities. Tanza seemed to be as excited as guests and the owners were when he noticed he was being held by a star.

Actor Ethan Hawke visited Falconry Excursions and posted with one of their adorable birds.

Ethan Hawke is known for being on the big screen but is also a director and writer. Throughout the years, Hawke was nominated for a Tony Award and also a handful of Academy Awards. He has directed films and written novels.

Hawke was in several well-known movies such as The Magnificent Seven, Lord of War, Gattaca, Boyhood, and many more.

How can visitors also hold and hang out with the birds at Falconry Excursions just as Ethan Hawke did?

Falconry Excursions provides the Hudson Valley with their "premier guided falconry tours". On-site you might spot more than just a celebrity. Animals such as Eurasian Eagle Owls, Spectacled Owls, Raptors, Ural Owls, and more can be found here.

Guests can request to go on "The Excursion'' or "The Hawk Walk". Each tour is unique and entails knowledge and teaching about these fascinating birds. Guests who visited Falconry Excursions were excited that they were able to hold the birds on-site and that there weren't any age restrictions.

Booking an appointment with Falconry Excursions can be done through their website.

If only there was a button that you could click to make an appointment to hang out with a celebrity, that would be ideal. If you have ever spotted a celebrity in the Hudson Valley or have a story in regards to seeing one in our area, be sure to share it with us.

