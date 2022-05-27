Top Prize-Winning Lotto Tickets Sold in Kingston

Two top prize-winning lottery tickets were recently sold in the Hudson Valley Are you the lucky winner? Or do you know who may have purchased these winning tickets?

A first-place winning ticket for Thursday evening's Take 5 drawing was sold in Kingston, New York.

Winning Ticket Sold At Kingston Citgo on Albany Avenue

Thursday evening's winning ticket was sold at ASY Petroleum located at 370 Albany Avenue in Kingston, according to the New York State Lottery. The Kingston Citgo is located at 370 Albany Avenue in Kingston, according to Google Maps.

The winning numbers for Thursday evening's Take 5 were 16-26-30-35-38, according to the New York State Lottery website. The winning ticket hit on all of the numbers. The ticket sold at the Kingston Citgo is worth $38,793, lottery officials report.

The day before, another Take 5 winning ticket was sold in Kingston, Ulster County, New York.

Winning Ticket Sold At Sunoco on Ulster Avenue in Kingston

The other winning ticket was for the midday Take 5 drawing on Wednesday. The ticket was sold at the Sunoco Food Mart located at 895 Ulster Avenue in Kingston, according to lottery officials.

The New York State Lottery reports the winning numbers for the Wednesday midday Take 5 drawing were 1-8-13-25-33. The winning ticket matched all five numbers.

The ticket sold for the midday Take 5 drawing on Wednesday is worth 19,336.50, according to the New York State Lottery website.

How To Claim Your Lottery Prize in New York State

If you are holding either of those winning tickets there are a few options to claim your prize. You can schedule an appointment at one of the New York State Lottery's Customer Service Centers. An appointment is necessary.

You can redeem your prize with no appointment at any local prize claim center. Or, you can redeem your prize by mail. To redeem your prize you will need the following:

Your winning ticket

A filled-out Claim Form

A valid government-issued ID

A valid Social Security Number or FEIN

