3 Hudson Valley Soldiers Killed in Action Honored by NASCAR Race Team

NASCAR race team is paying tribute to three Hudson Valley heroes at this weekend's NASCAR race.

Back a few months ago, we told you about one local man that took his love of car racing from the tracks around the Hudson Valley to the "big time" in the world of NASCAR racing! His name is Willy Auchmoody, and he along with boxing legend Floyd Mayweatehr Jr. own the NASCAR racing team, TMT (the money team).

Auchmoody and his TMT racing team entered the NASCAR world back in February when they ran in the Daytona 500, and since then have continued to give their best efforts to race the #50 to victory lane.

Their next effort has them landing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day weekend to race the #50 car in the Coca-Cola 600. The #50 car won't just be racing this weekend it will also be paying tribute to 3 Hudson Valley men that lost their lives for our country.

The three men being honored are all from the Highland, New York area, the same town car owner Auchmoody is from. We asked Auchmoody how they came to the decision to honor the 3 men,

"When we decided to enter the Coca-Cola 600, I spoke to my dad, who is a member of the American Legion Lloyd Post 193, and said our team can honor a fallen soldier at the race. Being a small town, our family had some type of connection to all three boys so we struggled to just pick one, so I ran the idea by NASCAR, they said that was a great idea and approved it".

Three Highland Men Honored by NASCAR Racing Team

SGT Eugene Williams

24-year-old SGT Eugene Williams, passed away on March 29, 2003, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Williams was killed in a suicide car bombing near Najaf, Iraq according to Military Times.

Army Cpl. Michael K. Oremus

21-year-old Army Cpl. Michael K. Oremus passed away on October 2, 2006, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Oremus was killed in action after being shot by enemy forces in Baghdad according to Military Times.

Army Spc. Doron Chan

20-year-old Army Spc. Doron Chan Army Cpl. Michael K. Oremus passed away on March 18, 2004, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. According to the Military Times Chan was killed when his convoy vehicle was cut off by a civilian vehicle near Balad, Iraq. Chan’s vehicle swerved, crossed into oncoming traffic, and flipped over.

Even if you aren't a fan of NASCAR we hope that you'll join us in watching and rooting for the #50 car this weekend!! Good luck and thank you to the three men mentioned above for making the ultimate sacrifice!

