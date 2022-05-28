Popular Summer Sunday Celebrations Return to Poughkeepsie

I’m sure you’ve heard of First Fridays. A lot of cities and towns in the Hudson Valley and beyond come alive on the first Friday of each month. That’s what First Fridays are all about, and they’re pretty common. What about Summer Sundays? Have you ever heard of that? Poughkeepsie will be coming alive this summer with Summer Sundays on Cannon Street. Summer Sundays were such a hit last year that they’re bringing them back for 2022.

What are Summer Sundays on Cannon Street? From 1PM - 5PM on four Summer Sundays, a portion of Cannon Street will be closed to cars and become a pedestrian street with local food, craft beer, fine wine, cocktails, and desserts, and great local live music for your enjoyment. Admission is free, and there will be free parking at the Liberty Street and Cannon Street city parking lots. Food, drinks, and music to cap off the weekend? Yes, please!

The whole family can enjoy Summer Sundays on Cannon Street, and even your dog is welcome to join in the fun. The Summer Sunday dates are June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. Let’s face it, going back to work on a Monday morning can be kind of depressing, so why not squeeze every bit of fun out of the weekend? Summer Sundays in Poughkeepsie will help you do just that.

Want to get your business involved with Summer Sundays on Cannon? If you’re a City of Poughkeepsie based business, you can actually have a booth at Summer Sundays at no cost. For more information about getting a booth, contact Councilman Evan Menist at emenist@cityofpoughkeepsie.com.

