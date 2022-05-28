Drowning in Stress? Unplug with these Hudson Valley Float Therapies

When you hear the word therapy, what comes to mind? At first, we may hesitate or feel as if we don't have to talk to a "professional" at this moment in time.

However, there are different forms of therapy. I believe that each person is unique and different, with that being said, how we deal with situations, express ourselves and work through life, will also be different.

For instance, I have friends who go to therapy while others use yoga, meditation, walking, going to the gym, and reiki as their forms of therapy. I'm open to all forms of therapy and holistic help that the community will give!

I have always heard about float therapy and wanted to try it. My friend went to New York City to try it out and loved it. Thankfully, the Hudson Valley is blossoming more and more each day so we get to try it here now.

What is float therapy?

Also known as Floatation Therapy, this unique form of healing is exactly how it sounds, you float. This would be done in warm water which matches your body temp and would then soak in epsom salt.

How does float therapy work?

Known as a flotation or isolation tank, this is what the client would lay in to begin the session. Most float rooms have a tank, water that matches your temperature, buttons to change or turn off lights, and most importantly, all done in a soundproof room.

A float therapy session would consist of no sounds, noises, or lights besides the one for the tank. The idea behind this form of therapy is to bring your senses in a state of relaxation or others may say "deprivation".

Imagine having no sounds, light or noises? This would be the most relaxing time that the majority of us have ever spent.

What are the benefits of float therapy?

I personally have not tried float therapy yet but I'm excited to. The benefits of doing so would consist of pain relief, increased blood flow, can reset chemical imbalances, regulate heart rate, help with stress reduction, provide increased levels of endorphins and dopamine and more.

Float tanks are mainly meant to allow your system to relax and enter a dream-like state.

I enjoy epsom salt baths almost every day so to me, this sounds like a dream come true.

How many times should someone do float therapy?

This would depend on the person, their stress levels and schedule. Most clients float one to two times a week.

Here are places in the Hudson Valley that provide float therapy.

Mountain Float Spa

215 Main St, New Paltz NY 12561

This business is celebrating their grand opening on May 26, 2022 at 4pm. Float your way over to this new business and participate in their celebration filled with live music and food.

Zephyr Float

111 Greenkill Ave, Kingston, NY 12401

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zephyr Float (@zephyrfloat)

This spa is all about "experiencing escape". This couple decided to bring their own form of healing and therapy to the Hudson Valley. They have the name Zephyr because it symbolizes a Greek God that was known to be the "gentlest wind". This relates to a warm and refreshing breeze.

Rise Above Flotation

111 Main St, Mt Kisco, NY 10549

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rise Above Floatation (@riseabovefloatation)

This business explains how float therapy dates back to the 1970s when it was most popular at the time. They take pride in keeping their tanks clean for guests and reassure that floating is safe unless there are medical conditions that are known. Floating is an easy and relaxing process at Rise Above Flotation.

You can also get $20 off your first float with this company.

Would you try float therapy? Have you tried this before? Share with us below.

