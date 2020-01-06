Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Causing Delays in Hudson Valley

A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, around 1 p.m. the Mombasha Fire Company announced on its Facebook Monroe first responders were at the scene of an accident. For an unknown reason, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 17 in Orange County.

The accident happened on State Route 17 East at the Route 208 overpass near exit 130 in the Town of Monroe, officials say. More information about the crash isn't known at this time.

The Mombasha Fire Company, which is one of three companies within the Monroe Joint Fire District located in the Town of Monroe, warned drivers to expect traffic delays in the area.

Residents in the area report traffic is already backed in the area and with the evening rush hour approaching might get worse if the accident isn't cleared before the end of the business day.