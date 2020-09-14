J.C. Penney Will Remain Open in Poughkeepsie Longer Than Expected

It looks like customers in the Hudson Valley will have more time to shop at J.C. Penney.

The national department store chain announced in June that they would be shutting down their location in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. In 2015 the retail company closed its store at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston. Since then, there have been numerous closings and layoffs across the country, including the shuttering of the Palisades Center location in 2017. Now, with the Poughkeepsie Galleria location closing, the only store left will be in Middletown at the Galleria at Crystal Run.

But those who were expecting J.C. Penney to shut their doors by the end of this month will have a bit longer to shop for clearance items.

According to paperwork filed with the State of New York, J.C. Penney will now be extending their stay at the Galleria until November 1. Shoppers, however, will only have until October 18 to visit the store. That's the day that J.C. Penney will officially be closing their doors to the public. Previously the store announced that they would be shutting down on September 27. The business will begin to lay off all of its 91 employees at the end of October as they clear out the store by the beginning of November.

While it's still unclear what will become of the huge anchor location at the mall, there have been rumors that Amazon is looking to purchase many of the failing J.C. Penney locations to open physical stores.