Photos: Black Lives & Blue Lives Matter Protests Meet Head On in Hyde Park

Two rival protests took place across from each other in the town of Hyde Park on Sunday.

Tensions between supporters for the Black Lives Matter movement and the Blue Lives Matter movement seem to continuously be on the rise in the Hudson Valley and through out the entire country.

Dozens from both sides gathered in Hyde Park this past Sunday. According to someone on the scene, both parties stood across from each other and shouted their message on Rte 9 near the Park Plaza.

We aren't sure at this time which group arrived first and which one countered but dozens of protesters showed up along with Hyde Park Police and officers from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department. Fortunately, the event is reported to have taken place without incident unlike the dual rallies that took place months ago in Pleasant Valley.