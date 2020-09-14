Prime Poughkeepsie Golden Corral Location Up For Sale

The once-popular Poughkeepsie Golden Corral building and property in Poughkeepsie is up for sale. According to the listing on Loopnet, the 11,400 square foot single level building is on the market for $3.5 million.

Their closure was initially meant to be temporary as the listing on the corporate site mentions a temporary suspension of operations. But with buffet dining in New York still not on the table, current owners have decided to move on.

The facility was just built in 2017 and sits on 4.7 acres along a very busy section of Route 9. The project was first announced in 2015 leaving some local residents curious to experience what the buzz was all about. The initial opening wasn't without hiccups having closed and reopened a few times before issues got worked out.

As far as options moving forward, the building could be well suited for another restaurant or perhaps offices or some other type of retail business. This is a prime location in Poughkeepsie, what do you think will end up replacing the Golden Corral?

The listing is available through Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.