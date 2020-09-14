$300 Extra Unemployment Payments to Start in New York State

New Yorkers who file for unemployment will soon see some more money in their checks.

According to the New York State Department of Labor (NYDOL), lost wages assistance payments will begin soon. This will provide an additional $300 in weekly benefits to unemployed New Yorkers who qualify. Nearly 2.4 million are eligible for the program.

If you think you are eligible for the additional $300 payments, you may be required to submit additional certification. The certification system launches on September 11, 2020. If you need to provide additional certification, you simply need to confirm that your unemployment is related to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can do this online or through the phone.

Not all New Yorkers will need to submit additional certification for the lost wages payments. You do not need to submit additional certification if you indicated on your initial benefit application that your unemployment is related to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have done this, you should get an email and text message from the NYDOL saying you have pre-qualified.

Payments will begin on a rolling basis next week. There will also be back payments to those eligible for the weeks of August 2, 9, and 16. The NYDOL made the announcement on Thursday, September 10, 2020, and it is unclear if they mean payments will begin a week from the announcement, or the upcoming calendar week.