Is Your New York IHOP Closing? Bankruptcy Sparks Confusion

New Yorkers hearing bankruptcy reports are worried about what it means for this beloved eatery.

Earlier this month Hudson Valley Post reported another restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy and closed 70 locations nationwide.

On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Files For Bankruptcy

On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina chain cited several factors for their decision including a decrease in customer dining due to inflation.

On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Closes 2 In New York

Below are the stores in the Empire State that officially closed.

The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina chain is owned by the Argonne Capital Group. The group also operates franchises including IHOP and Applebee's.

IHOP Franchise Operator Files For Bankruptcy

A different IHOP franchise operator, Exton Operating Group Inc. just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Exton is one of the main franchise operators of IHOP. The company says the filing is to reorganize, with no plans to shut down restaurants.

“We are committed to continuing to serve with the quality and hospitality that IHOP is known for, while we work on strengthening our operational foundation and protecting the jobs of our team members,” the company stated.

IHOP's parent company, Dine Brands Global Inc reports the bankruptcy filing from Exton Operating Group doesn't impact IHOP on the national level.

