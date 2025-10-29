New Yorkers Panic Over Claim Walmart Closing Every Store
Rumors are circulating online that Walmart is going to close every store in New York for good this weekend.
We looked into this claim.
Online Rumor States Walmart Is Closing Stores & Locking Doors
The claim says that Walmart won't allow anyone to shop inside starting on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Many posts and videos on social media state that all stores will be closed with all doors locked. Stores would be open only for online orders and pickup in parking lots starting Saturday.
Ongoing Government Shutdown Reason Why
As of this writing, the 2025 federal government shutdown is at 29 days. The record is 35 days, which lasted from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019.
The rumor regarding Walmart closing its stores is related to the ongoing shutdown and the suspension of food assistance benefits because of the government shutdown.
SNAP benefits are set to run out of money on Saturday, Nov. 1. It's expected to impact about 42 million Americans, including millions here in New York.
Snopes Sets The Record Straight
Because there are so many viral posts regarding Walmart's upcoming closures, Snopes did a Fact Check and determined the claims are "False."
"Walmart did not announce it planned to close stores and lock their doors on Nov. 1. Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington told Snopes by phone that the chain will be open for business on that date," Snopes states.
