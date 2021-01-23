Is New York the Worst State to Drive?

A recent study attempted to determine which states are the best and worst to drive in. Where do you think New York landed on the list?

The classic debate that we New Yorkers have all the time, what state has the worst drivers. Living in New York, we complain mostly about our neighboring states, like New Jersey or Connecticut, and now we may finally have a scientific answer to who's better.

Driving obviously was reduced in 2020, as we had nowhere to go, but typically traffic congestion costs drivers millions of dollars each year. Congestion is not the only concern on the roadways. Drivers also want to be sure that the roads they are traveling on are safe and well-maintained. Of course, road conditions are not consistent across the country.

In order to determine which states are the best and worst to drive in, Wallethub compared all 50 states across 31 key factors of a positive commute. The data set ranges from gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion.

Where did New York fall on the list, well, more or less in the middle. New York was ranked as the 19th best state to drive in. Now, since we want bragging rights, were we better than New Jersey and Connecticut? YUP! New Jersey was ranked among the worst landing at number 42 on the list. Connecticut didn't much better coming in at number 35. So, at least according to this study, New York is superior.

Texas, Indiana, and North Carolina topped the list for the best driving experiences. Here's New York's breakdown.

Driving in New York:

19 th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 1 st – Traffic Fatality Rate

– Traffic Fatality Rate 3 rd – Car Theft Rate

– Car Theft Rate 3 rd – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 40 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 46 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 34 th – Road Quality

– Road Quality 5th – Car Dealerships per Capita