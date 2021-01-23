Is COVID Causing Constant Disappointment With My Kids?

While we have entered another year, we're still faced with the same old pandemic nonsense, and I feel like my kids are being disappointed on a regular basis and I don't know what to do about it.

Keeping your kids happy and positive has definitely been a task over the last nine to ten months, and I feel like the hits keep coming. Usually, at this point of the new year, my family is planning and getting ready for the Snowflake Ball, which is the father-daughter dance. Having two daughters, this is a big day for us, and my girls love it. But, this year, we're obviously not going to attending a father-daughter dance, and my girls have already been asking about it. Now, we're going to have to have our own little dance at home, where my girls can get all dressed up and I'll get the flowers.

My kids have been troopers through all this and it honestly sucks. I can hear the disappointment in the voices when they ask about certain things, knowing what the answer is going to be. It's not just the father-daughter dance, it's birthdays too. My girls are both March babies, and with the pandemic, only one of my girls was able to have a party last year, and now they are already planning on missing out on a birthday party and seeing their friends. While my kids know what's going on, I just dread having to tell them that we can't have a birthday party for them for the second year in a row.

