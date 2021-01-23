Name-a-Roach at the Bronx Zoo Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Ah yes. It's almost that time of year. When love is in the air and heartbreak is just around the corner. That got dark, but I digress.

Valentine's Day is just about a month away and a long-standing tradition in New York has returned. Name-a-Roach is back at the Bronx Zoo. According to ABC7, this is the 10th year of the zoos Name-A-Roach event and

Every year right before Valentine's Day, the Bronx Zoo allows animal lovers, those in love, and maybe those out of love, name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after a loved one.

For a $15 donation, you can name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after your ex Chad who ghosted you after 3 months. Or name it after your love-bug girlfriend.

Whatever road you take, it's all for a great cause. The $15 Name-a-Roach donation goes to Wildlife Conservation Society to "save wildlife and wild places in New York and around the world."

ABC7 reports, that while these roaches will live in New York they are not "typical New York City cockroaches," however they are "a fantastic roach species vital to the ecology" and completely harmless.

Not only can you Name-a-Roach at the Bronx Zoo, but you can also upgrade your roach package to really impress your valentine. There are options available that include a cuddly cockroach stuffed animal, a scented candle (it doesn't smell like roaches, don't worry) and a virtual "Bronx Zoo Animal Encounter" where you can digitally meet a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach and other animals.

For more details on the Bronx Zoo's Name-a-Roach event and all of their upgrades, visit BronxZoo.com.