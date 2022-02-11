Don’t Miss ‘Fries Before Guys’ Wine Pairing Event in Fishkill

All my single ladies and gentlemen! Don't let the pressure of Valentine's Day get to you. Get out there this weekend and celebrate any way you see fit.

If you were thinking about treating yourself to a little wine and dine, why not do a pairing of wine and everyone's favorite side dish...french fries.

Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders in Fishkill are hosting Fries Before Guys: French Fry, Wine & Dipping Sauce Pairing Event this weekend. 10/10 for an amazing event name!

On Sunday, February 13th (what I like to call Galentine's Day) the team at Boutique will bring experts into their shop to break down what wines and fries go hand-in-hand. There will be 2 Fries Before Guys sessions on Sunday.

Tickets are currently available through Event Brite and will run you $5. With your ticket you will get the following, according to the Fries Before Guys event page:

Fries, dipping sauces, and wines all perfectly paired together by Sommeliers Paige Flori and Josh Fabina. A perfect “girls afternoon out!” To add another fun factor to this event, we will also have Brittany of Brittany’s Beauty Obsession who will be showcasing a selection of her awesome beauty products including Lipsense which won't come off on your glass!

Wine, fries, and dipping sauces? I don't know about you, but being single doesn't sound so bad after all of that!

If you're on the other end of the relationship scope and in a loving relationship, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting a Couples Cocktail Class on Saturday , February 12th.

Boutique Wine's Spirits and Ciders is located at 18 Westage Drive in Fishkill. There's something for everyone this Valentine's Day weekend in Fishkill.

