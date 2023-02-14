These 10 Cities In New York Are Home To The Highest Divorce Rates

Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation. With odds like that, where are the highest divorce rates in New York State?

Marriage Rates in New York State

According to News 10, marriage rates in New York are down 51% since 2009. Comparatively, the overall marriage rate in the U.S. has dropped 45% since 2009 and the divorce rate has dropped 21%.

Marriage rate is calculated by the annual number of marriages per 1,000 people. The study found that New York’s marriage rate is 14, while its divorce rate is 7. The divorce rate is down 16% from 2009."

In the United States of America, since the mid-1990s, the divorce rate has increased to over 50% among baby boomers. More and more seniors are staying single:

An analysis of census data conducted at Bowling Green State University predicted that divorce numbers would continue to rise. Baby boomers who remain unmarried are five times more likely to live in poverty than those who are married. They are also three times as likely to receive food stamps, public assistance or disability payments."

RoadSnacks reports that over 780,593 people living in New York over the age of fifteen are divorced. That is a huge number! RoadSnacks recently looked at the 2016-2020 American Community Survey, specifically table S1201 Marital Status. From this, they were able to determine the highest places in New York State where divorce takes place.

What is the city in New York with the highest divorce rate? That would be Hudson Falls, with 17.0% of people over 15 years of age being divorced, per the most recent census data."

Here's the top of the list:

