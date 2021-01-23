Scholarships Available for Hudson Valley Students

Do you have a teen in high school who is hoping to attend college? Of course we all want the very best for our children, but college can be expensive and student loans will haunt you for years. Are you aware that there are several scholarships available to students right here in the Hudson Valley? My bet is that there are a lot more than you know.

Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley administers scholarship funds established by individuals, families, corporations and organizations to help students in pursuit of educational opportunities. The scholarships may be used for legitimate educational expenses such as tuition, books and fees.

Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley’s scholarship portal is now open. With funding available for a range of interests and experiences, they offer something for nearly everyone. In fact, Community Foundations gives Hudson Valley students access to over 50 scholarships. You can explore the available scholarships by county, high school, graduate or undergraduate school.

Students will be required to provide academic information, financial information, a resume, an essay, and letters of recommendation from non-relatives. Does this sound like something your high school teen or a student you know might be interested in? Spread the word.

For all of the details about the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley and the scholarship program, or to explore the current available scholarships and to fill out an application, visit the website. The deadline for scholarship applications is April 1.