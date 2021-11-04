New York City’s New Mayor Has Ties to Poughkeepsie

Even though I don’t live in New York City, I couldn’t escape all the commercials for the New York City mayoral race. It seems as though every other commercial was for either Eric Adams or Curtis Sliwa. Well, the race is over and no more commercials.

As I mentioned above I don’t live in New York City, but newly elected Eric Adams actually has ties to the Hudson Valley. Specifically Poughkeepsie, and not too far from where I live. Eric Adams wasn’t born in the Hudson Valley, but he did spend some time here. He attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie in the 1980s earning a master’s degree. It’s nice to know that the new mayor of New York City has a great education.

Adams is a Democrat and he was a New York City cop for over 20 years, and he’s been Brooklyn Borough President since 2014. That, combined with a master’s degree from Marist, should make for a great Mayor of New York City. The residents of NYC must agree, because they voted Eric Adams in, and he won by quite a bit.

Eric Adams isn’t the only recognizable name on the list of Marist Alumni. Actor and comedian Adam Ferrara attended Marist, as did Bill O’Reilly and New York City Councilman Joseph Borelli, just to name a few.

Congratulations and good luck to all of the winners in Tuesday’s elections here in the Hudson Valley and beyond. You’ve all got a long haul ahead of you, but I’m sure you’ll rise to the occasion. At least I hope you will.

This Hudson Valley College Boasts Superstar Alumni Famous People Who Attended Bard College

Top 9 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Hudson Valley Restaurants Did you know that many Hudson Valley restaurants have a "secret menu?" The next time you're at the drive-thru, you may want to order one of these little-known selections that may possibly be tastier than anything on the real menu.