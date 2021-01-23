A Piece of Hudson Valley History Hangs in the Oval Office

It only took a little over 24 hours and things started changing down in Washington D.C.

President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are making themselves comfortable in their brand new positions after a successful, peaceful, transfer of power at the Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20th.

After the fireworks fizzled out and the performances wrapped up, it was time to get to work.

As former President Donald Trump moved out of the White House, President Biden began making changes around his new office. It is a time-honored tradition that all Presidents take part in, as they start to make themselves at home.

The Washington Post is reporting that President Biden has made several changes to the Oval Office as he begins his journey as President of the United States.

For instance, there are paintings of Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton placed near each other. The two famously disagreed on many topics, but Biden's camp tells WP that these paintings are " “hallmarks of how differences of opinion, expressed within the guardrails of the Republic, are essential to democracy.”

The Hudson Valley's own, Franklin Delano Roosevelt acts as a focal point for the rest of the images displayed in the new Oval Office. The Washington Post explains that a "massive portrait" of FDR hangs directly across from the Resolute Desk.