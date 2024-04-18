How Donald Trump Plans To ‘Straighten New York Out’

Former President Donald Trump is promising to "straighten New York out" with these tactics that some believe are extreme.

Donald Trump spent his post-court time Tuesday in New York City visiting a Harlem bodega and spoke about what he would do to improve New York State if he were to be elected President for a second time.

Donald Trump Wants To Straighten Out New York State

What Happened At the Convenience Store Donald Trump Visited In New York City?

Sanaa Convenience Store, formerly Blue Moon, is where a clerk fatally stabbed a customer in 2022 after the customer jumped behind the counter to confront the worker.

Former President Trump Visits A Local Business In Manhattan After Day 2 Of Jury Selection In His Hush Money Trial Getty Images loading...

The worker and New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the fatal stabbing was done in self-defense.

Charges against the clerk were dropped.

Why Is Trump In New York City?

Trump is expected to appear in person for the duration of his "hush money" trial in New York City. It's the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial.

Former President Trump Visits A Local Business In Manhattan After Day 2 Of Jury Selection In His Hush Money Trial Getty Images loading...

It makes Trump the first ex-president in U.S. history to face a court hearing on criminal charges.

Harsh Words From Manhattan Borough President

Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine had some harsh words for Trump following Trump's statements about New York City.

Riverside Park Conservancy Spring Benefit Getty Images for Riverside Park loading...

"In his 70 years living in NYC Trump probably never went to a bodega once. And almost certainly never went to 139th & Broadway," Levine tweeted.

Levine also released a number of "facts" that Levine says Trump "left out" while speaking at the bodega.

Facts Trump conveniently left out while demagoguing on public safety at the bodega… Year-to-date in Manhattan as of this week:

* Murders down 23%

* Shootings down 39%

* Index crime overall down 6%

