Millions In New York Lose Access To Popular Online Services

A massive outage took down some of the most popular websites and apps used by New Yorkers. Here’s what really happened and who’s to blame.

Many popular websites experienced technical issues, frustrating users across New York State and around the globe.

Amazon Web Services Outage Angerry New York

Issues started overnight Sunday into Monday with Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing company that provides the online infrastructure for scores of sites and services.

Amazon Web Services makes up about 33 percent of the world's cloud infrastructure market.

Top names include Amazon, Disney, Lyft, McDonald's, NY Times, Reddit, Ring, Robinhood, Snapchat, T-Mobile, United Airlines, Venmo, Verizon, Zoom, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Alexa, Roblox, Pinterest, Microsoft, FanDuel, AT&T, Apple Music, Instacart, and Venmo.

According to Downdetector, users of those companies and many more were all hit with tech problems.

Delta Airlines said they had small number of flight delays as a result, while United Airlines said its website and app were impacted.

"If a company can break the entire internet, they are too big. Period," U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said about the outages. "It's time to break up Big Tech."

Widespread Outages Restored

The AWS disruption is believed to have started with the company's northern Virginia data center, which in turn led to outages worldwide.

Monday evening, Amazon Web Services confirmed it resolved widespread internet outages that caused issues with multiple popular websites much of Monday.

In an update the company confirmed that all AWS services are back to "operating normally."

