Inside Look at LEGOLAND’s Very First October Brick-Or-Treat Event

LEGOLAND New York kicked off its very first Brick-Or-Treat weekend and if these pictures are any indication, it's sure to become one of the Hudson Valley's can't-miss fall events.

Many season passholders were disappointed to find out that they were unable to make reservations for LEGOLAND New York's Brick-Or-Treat weekends. The event has become wildly popular, selling out tickets for most of October.

If you weren't able to get tickets this year, here's an inside look at what you're missing out on.

Your First Look at LEGOLAND New York's Brick Or Treat Weekends LEGOLAND New York has launched their most popular event yet, which is not sold out for most of October. The Rainier Family was lucky enough to snag tickets for opening weekend and posted some fun-looking video footage on their YouTube channel. Here's what you can expect if you're able to attend .

