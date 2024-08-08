Insects With Deadly Brain Swelling Virus Now In Upstate New York
Nearly one in three people die from this disease after being bitten by an infected mosquito.
EEEV is a rare, but extremely serious viral disease spread by mosquitoes that can affect people and horses, according to the New York State Department of Health.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis Spreading In New York State
30 Percent Of Cases are Fatal
The virus kills about 30 percent of people infected, officials say.
"Eastern equine encephalitis is an extremely rare but serious and often fatal infection that causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain," the New York State Department of Health states.
EEEV Found In Oswego County, New York
The New York State Department of Health recently told the Oswego County Health Department that mosquito samples tested positive, for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).
“We are working closely with the state Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity around the county and will take actions as deemed appropriate based on consultations with our state partners,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.
This marks the first time in 2024 a mosquito tested positive for the very dangerous virus in the county.
The mosquito samples with EEEV were found in the town of West Monroe.
Another Upstate New York County continues to confirm the virus.
EEEV Found In Onondaga County, New York
For the second time this summer, the Onondaga County Health Department was told more mosquitoes collected from traps located in the Cicero Swamp area in the town of Cicero tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus.
"On July 30, the Health Department received confirmation that mosquitoes from a trap located on East Taft Road tested positive for EEEV and WNV, and mosquitoes from a trap on Route 298 tested positive for WNV. These viruses had been detected previously in the Cicero Swap area as announced on July 24," the health department stated in a press release.
The CDC calls these insects the "world's deadliest" creature.
