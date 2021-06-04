Insane Video of Driver Doing Doughnuts at NY School Playground

Was the driver drunk, high or both? Maybe they were getting revenge for being picked last for kickball.

What do you do when you see a silver sedan on the baseball diamond? You take video of course. Look, maybe the driver was getting back at a teacher for flunking their math test back in the 4th grade. I'm assuming this Long Island driver didn't pass his or her driver's test the first go around either.

I haven't lived in New York my entire life. I'm getting more and more familiar with the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. There are two places in this state that are still a little bit of a mystery to me. I haven't explored a lot of Western New York and one place I have been too afraid to visit is the mythical place of Long Island.

Long Island seems like it has been annexed and is its own state. Why do Long Islanders seem like they aren't like the rest of us.

My friends from Long Island are not even shocked by this video one bit. A drunken idiot driving on a school playground wasn't even the 10th weirdest thing they've seen today.

the following video was shared on Reddit. The person who uploaded it stated in the caption of the video that driver was drunk. We may never know until we see a mugshot and police report. I'll definitely keep an eye out.

I'd love to see how this plays out.

Did you ever have a weird experience in Long Island? Why does that place just seem different than the rest of New York?