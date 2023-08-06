Impressive 2023 Corn Maze Design is ‘So Hudson Valley’

You really need to be from the Hudson Valley to appreciate this year's corn maze design at a popular local orchard.

Every fall the Hudson Valley comes alive with the sights and sounds of the season. It wouldn't be autumn without spending at least one weekend picking pumpkins, eating cider donuts and getting lost in a corn maze. For many, September through November is the best time to enjoy everything New York State has to offer.

Because of this, the Hudson Valley gets completely overrun with New York City tourists who flock to local pumpkin patches and apple orchards every weekend in search of the perfect Instagramable experience. This year, however, many of them will most likely be confused as they get lost at one of the Hudson Valley's largest corn mazes.

Corn Maze Returns to Barton Orchards

One year ago tragedy struck at Barton Orchards in Poughquag. A fuel truck burst into flames during a delivery, destroying two main structures and damaging six other buildings on the property. It was announced that Barton Orchards would reopen sometime at the end of July, but just this week that date was officially pushed to August 12. The Poughquag tourist destination will be open in plenty of time for all of the fall festivities that visitors have come to love, including Barton Orchard's famous Sunflower Festival, which kicks off on August 25.

While construction has been taking place at the orchard, crews have been hard at work shaping this year's enormous corn maze. This year's design is one that is certainly well known to locals but may cause some head-scratching from those who are visiting from

Manhattan.

The maze will pay tribute to 101.5 WPDH, the Hudson Valley's Home of Rock and Roll. We hear that visitors who wind their way through the cornstalks groomed to resemble the radio station's logo will be able to answer trivia questions about WPDH to help them make their way through the maze, something that will most likely confound out-of-area tourists even more.

Luckily, WPDH is extremely popular among local radio listeners, so those living in the Hudson Valley should have a leg-up on everyone else when trying to escape the maze.

Images from Barton Orchards show an aerial view of the cornfield in full growth. The stalks are especially lush this year and are cut to spell out "The Home of Rock and Roll 101.5 WPDH". There are also other twists and turns carved into the corn that are sure to make this year's visit a fun challenge for the whole family.

Before you tackle the WPDH maze, you may want to check out the 12 tips below to ensure your family has a good time in the cornfield and doesn't completely melt down.

