Important Tips To Travel Safely This 4th of July In New York

Over 60 million people are expected to hit the roads over the next few days. New York State Police says know these tips to keep you and your family safe.

New York State Police want to remind all families to prioritize safety on the road as New Yorkers gear up to celebrate the 4th of July.

New York State Police urge people to travel safely this 4th of July

"With more traffic expected, planning, and taking precautions can ensure a smooth and enjoyable holiday for everyone," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Anticipate heavier than usual traffic on the highways."

The best and worst times to travel throughout the next week can be at the bottom of this article:

How To "Ensure Your Car is Roadworthy"

New York State Police says before hitting the road, take a few moments to check your vehicle to make sure your car is "roadworthy"

"Remember, everyone is trying to get somewhere to celebrate the holiday. Let’s share the road responsibly," New York State Police said. "By taking these simple steps, we can all contribute to a safer travel environment and enjoy the 4th of July with our loved ones."

Holiday travel means crowded highways and busy streets. Leave early and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Avoid rushing and stay calm if you encounter delays. Patience and planning can help prevent accidents and make the journey more pleasant for everyone in the car.

Worst Times To Drive In New York State Around July 4th Holiday

Best And Worst Times To Drive In New York For July 4th Holiday

