Important Tips To Travel Safely This 4th of July In New York
"With more traffic expected, planning, and taking precautions can ensure a smooth and enjoyable holiday for everyone," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Anticipate heavier than usual traffic on the highways."
The best and worst times to travel throughout the next week can be at the bottom of this article:
How To "Ensure Your Car is Roadworthy"
New York State Police says before hitting the road, take a few moments to check your vehicle to make sure your car is "roadworthy"
"Remember, everyone is trying to get somewhere to celebrate the holiday. Let’s share the road responsibly," New York State Police said. "By taking these simple steps, we can all contribute to a safer travel environment and enjoy the 4th of July with our loved ones."
Holiday travel means crowded highways and busy streets. Leave early and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Avoid rushing and stay calm if you encounter delays. Patience and planning can help prevent accidents and make the journey more pleasant for everyone in the car.
Worst Times To Drive In New York State Around July 4th Holiday
Best And Worst Times To Drive In New York For July 4th Holiday
15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips
