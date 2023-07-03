Illness That Causes ‘Explosive Watery Diarrhea’ Spreading in New York State

Health officials are worried about a foodborne illness that causes "explosive watery diarrhea" which is spreading in New York State.

An outbreak of Cyclosporiasis has been reported in 22 states, including New York State.

Foodborne Intestinal Illness Reported In New York State

New York State 2nd In Nation

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Canva Canva loading...

Only Arizona has reported more cases than New York State for the illness that can cause "explosive diarrhea."

New York State has 21-30 reported cases while Arizona has 31-40, according to the CDC.

"The time between becoming infected and becoming sick is usually about 1 week. Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms," the CDC adds. "If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times (relapse). It’s common to feel very tired."

Canva Canva loading...

According to the CDC, the best treatment is a combo of two antibiotics, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, also known as Bactrim*, Septra*, or Cotrim*.

People who have diarrhea should also rest and drink plenty of fluids, the CDC suggests

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley